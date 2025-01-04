We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
B2Gold (BTG) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
B2Gold (BTG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2.57, moving -0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.77%.
Shares of the gold, silver and copper miner have depreciated by 4.07% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's loss of 9.43% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of B2Gold in its upcoming release. On that day, B2Gold is projected to report earnings of $0.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 14.29%.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for B2Gold. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. At present, B2Gold boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, B2Gold is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.92. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.98.
We can also see that BTG currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BTG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.
The Mining - Gold industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.