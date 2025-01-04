Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Jumia Technologies (JMIA) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

In the latest trading session, Jumia Technologies (JMIA - Free Report) closed at $3.95, marking a +1.28% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.26% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.77%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.91% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.93% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Jumia Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Jumia Technologies. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Jumia Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.


