Here's Why M/I Homes (MHO) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) closed at $131.95 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.96% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.8%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.77%.
Coming into today, shares of the homebuilder had lost 18.22% in the past month. In that same time, the Construction sector lost 12.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.82%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 29, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $4.83, showcasing a 31.97% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.17 billion, up 20.12% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for M/I Homes. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. M/I Homes presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, M/I Homes is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.4. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.77, which means M/I Homes is trading at a discount to the group.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 172, placing it within the bottom 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
