MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

MMYT Quick Quote MMYT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $117.16, indicating a +0.8% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.8%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.77%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the online travel company had lost 0.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.84% and was narrower than the S&P 500's loss of 2.82% in that time.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of MakeMyTrip in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.44, showcasing a 25.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $256.68 million, indicating a 19.82% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.61 per share and a revenue of $968.67 million, representing changes of +31.97% and +23.79%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for MakeMyTrip. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MakeMyTrip is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, MakeMyTrip is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 72.19. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 27.56 for its industry.
It's also important to note that MMYT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 5.01. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Internet - Delivery Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.19 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Delivery Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, placing it within the top 35% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
