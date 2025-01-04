We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) ending at $20.12, denoting a -1.28% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.26%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.8%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.77%.
Shares of the specialty finance company witnessed a gain of 7.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.82%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Hercules Capital in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.49, signifying a 12.5% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $124.09 million, showing a 1.21% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Hercules Capital. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.3% decrease. Currently, Hercules Capital is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Hercules Capital is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 10.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.04.
The Financial - SBIC & Commercial Industry industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
