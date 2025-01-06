Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 6th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alamo Group Inc. (ALG - Free Report) is a global industrial equipment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashtead Group plc (ASHTY - Free Report) is an equipment leasing company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.9% downward over the last 60 days.

Clear Secure, Inc. (YOU - Free Report) is a digital identity verification company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alamo Group, Inc. (ALG) - free report >>

Ashtead Group PLC (ASHTY) - free report >>

CLEAR Secure, Inc. (YOU) - free report >>

Published in

industrial-products