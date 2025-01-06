We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delek Logistics Announces Completion of Gravity Water Acquisition
Delek Logistics Partners, LP (DKL - Free Report) recently announced the closing of Gravity Water Intermediate Holdings’ acquisition, setting a milestone for its leadership in integrated crude, gas and water midstream services in the Permian Basin. With the completion of this deal, the partnership provides the best combination of yield and growth in the midstream sector and brings exceptional value and growth opportunities for its stakeholders.
Overview of DKL’s Acquisition Deal
The news of the acquisition of Gravity Water by Delek Logistics, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell),was initially announced on Dec. 12, 2024, for a total consideration of $285 million, where $200 million was to be paid in cash and the remaining via 2.175 million DKL units.
Under the terms of the deal, Gravity Water divested its midstream assets, which include a system of 200-plus miles of permanent pipeline, 46 saltwater disposal facilities and 14 freshwater facilities with over 6 million bbl of storage capacity. However, it retained ownership and operation of its power infrastructure assets.
Expanding DKL’s Operations in Key Regions
The Gravity Water acquisition aligns with DKL’s recent purchase of H2O Midstream and creates an integrated infrastructure for crude and produced water gathering and disposal offerings in the Midland Basin. The deal will also provide synergetic benefits through cost and commodity sale optimization. Gravity’s operations in the Permian Basin and the Bakken region will bolster DKL's ability to serve third-party customers.
