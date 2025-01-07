Exploring Analyst Estimates for Neogen (NEOG) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS

In its upcoming report, Neogen (
NEOG Quick Quote NEOG - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, reflecting no change compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $226.37 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.4%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Neogen metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Animal Safety' will likely reach $63.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.9% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety' should come in at $162.38 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Food Safety- Indicator Testing, Culture Media & Other' should arrive at $82.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Veterinary Instruments & Disposables' reaching $16.25 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.1%.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Animal Care & Other' will reach $8.83 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.8% year over year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Food Safety- Natural Toxins & Allergens' at $21.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Genomics Services' to come in at $5.96 million. The estimate indicates a change of -66.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Food Safety- Genomics Services' will reach $17.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +201.8%.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Food Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' will reach $11.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Food Safety- Bacterial & General Sanitation' stands at $40.83 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.5%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Animal Safety- Rodent Control, Insect Control & Disinfectants' of $19.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -1.1% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Neogen here>>>
Image: Bigstock
Exploring Analyst Estimates for Neogen (NEOG) Q2 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
