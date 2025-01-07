TMCI Stock May Gain From the Limited Release of the Percuplasty System

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. ( TMCI Quick Quote TMCI - Free Report) recently announced the limited market release and first surgical cases utilizing the Percuplasty Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System and Procedure.
This development follows Treace Medical's recent introduction of the Adductoplasty Midfoot Correction System, designed for reproducible surgical correction of midfoot deformities, and the SpeedPlate Rapid Compression Implants, an innovative fixation platform versatile across various foot procedures.
The Percuplasty Percutaneous 3D Bunion Correction System is anticipated to be fully commercialized in the second half of 2025.
Likely Trend of TMCI Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company closed flat at $7.90 on Friday. In the past year, TMCI’s shares have lost 37.5% against the
industry’s growth of 3.9%. The S&P 500 has gained 24.4% in the same time frame.
Treace Medical could likely witness a stock price boost with the limited launch of the new Percuplasty System, targeting the high-demand bunion surgery market. This innovative, minimally invasive system offers faster recovery and less pain, making it appealing to surgeons and patients. Alongside other recent product launches, this positions Treace Medical for growth by expanding its market share and revenues, likely attracting more investor interest if the rollout is successful. Hence, we expect this news to bolster investor confidence and create upward momentum in TMCI's share price in the long term.
Meanwhile, TMCI currently has a market capitalization of $492.2 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 revenues is pegged at $207.6 million, indicating 10.9% growth from the fiscal 2023 reported figure.
The Percuplasty System is a new medical innovation by Treace Medical, designed for minimally invasive correction of bunion deformities. It allows surgeons to perform precise 3D corrections through small, cosmetically appealing incisions, reducing the pain, swelling, and recovery time typically associated with traditional bunion surgeries. This advanced approach aligns with the growing demand for less invasive medical procedures, making it a game-changer in the field of foot and ankle surgery.
For Treace Medical, the Percuplasty System opens doors to a large and growing market. Nearly 450,000 bunion surgeries are performed annually in the United States, with 70% involving metatarsal osteotomies. By addressing this high-volume segment with a differentiated product, Treace Medical can attract more surgeons, grow its customer base, and significantly boost revenues.
Favorable Industry Prospects for TMCI Per a report by Grand View Research, the global bunion correction systems market size is expected to reach $1.2 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.
The rising prevalence of bunions, combined with an increasing number of procedures to treat the condition globally, is expected to propel the market growth. The rising prevalence of the condition among the adult population is a key factor that is projected to positively impact market growth.
More on TMCI’s Other Recent Product Developments
In December 2024, TMCI announced the successful completion of the first cases utilizing SpeedPlate MicroQuad implants. The MicroQuad implant builds on the SpeedPlate platform, offering fast titanium compression fixation. Its unique design provides multiple fixation points for strong, stable support and dynamic compression. A one-inch incision supports minimally invasive techniques, making it ideal for precise and less invasive surgeries.
In the same month, Treace Medical announced the successful completion of the first cases combining IntelliGuide PSI technology with the Adductoplasty System for a CT-based, patient-specific correction personalized to the patient’s unique midfoot deformity. The IntelliGuide PSI, with RedPoint technology, is the first system to offer personalized surgical guidance for bunion and midfoot deformities. Using AI, it turns a patient’s CT scan into a surgical plan and creates a 3D-printed cut guide tailored to the patient, enabling precise and efficient surgeries.
TMCI’s Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
TMCI carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are
Masimo ( MASI Quick Quote MASI - Free Report) , Accuray ( ARAY Quick Quote ARAY - Free Report) and Abbott Laboratories ( ABT Quick Quote ABT - Free Report) .
Masimo, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 11.8% for 2025.
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
MASI’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 17.10%. Its shares have risen 31.7% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Accuray, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated growth rate of 1200% for 2025. Its earnings missed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and met in one, delivering an average negative surprise of 141.97%.
ARAY’s shares have gained 8.8% against the industry’s 1% decline in the past six months.
Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank of 2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 10% for 2025. It delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 1.64%.
ABT’s shares have risen 8.5% in the past six months compared with the
industry’s 7.2% growth.
