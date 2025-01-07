We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Delta Air Lines (DAL) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $60.04, indicating a +1.76% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Delta Air Lines in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 10, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.76, marking a 37.5% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $14.99 billion, showing a 5.41% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Delta Air Lines. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. Delta Air Lines currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Delta Air Lines is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 9.2 of its industry.
We can also see that DAL currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Airline stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.