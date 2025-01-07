We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
RTX (RTX) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
RTX (RTX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $114.10, demonstrating a -1.53% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.24%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of RTX in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.35, marking a 4.65% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.57 billion, up 3.22% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for RTX. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.12% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. RTX is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that RTX has a Forward P/E ratio of 19.08 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.86, which means RTX is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, RTX's PEG ratio is currently 1.88. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. RTX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.4 as of yesterday's close.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 183, putting it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.