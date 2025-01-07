We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Brinker International (EAT) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $140.82, indicating a -0.23% change from the previous session's end. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.06%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of Brinker International will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Brinker International is projected to report earnings of $1.64 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 65.66%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.21 billion, reflecting a 12.9% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
EAT's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.91 per share and revenue of $4.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44.15% and +9.31%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Brinker International. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.07% higher. At present, Brinker International boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at its valuation, Brinker International is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.9. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 23.31 for its industry.
Also, we should mention that EAT has a PEG ratio of 1.46. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Restaurants industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.08 as of yesterday's close.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 157, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.