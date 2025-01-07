We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reached $13.76, with a -1.57% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $260.98 million, indicating a 21.17% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.56. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.29 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.