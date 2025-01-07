We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AppFolio (APPF) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
AppFolio (APPF - Free Report) closed at $251.05 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.66% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The upcoming earnings release of AppFolio will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.96, reflecting a 9.09% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $200.01 million, indicating a 16.4% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AppFolio. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. AppFolio is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, AppFolio currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 44.68. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 41.55 for its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.