Badger Meter (BMI) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Badger Meter (BMI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $213.44, moving +0.03% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.24%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Badger Meter in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1, indicating a 19.05% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $198.92 million, indicating a 9.04% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Badger Meter. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.28% higher. Badger Meter presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Badger Meter is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 45. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 22.27, which means Badger Meter is trading at a premium to the group.
We can additionally observe that BMI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Instruments - Control industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.35.
The Instruments - Control industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 222, finds itself in the bottom 12% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.