Cardinal Health (CAH) Advances But Underperforms Market: Key Facts
Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $119.63, moving +0.28% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Cardinal Health in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 30, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.74, marking a 4.4% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $54.84 billion, down 4.53% from the year-ago period.
CAH's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $7.82 per share and revenue of $219.02 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.85% and -3.51%, respectively.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Cardinal Health. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Cardinal Health currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Cardinal Health is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.26. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 17.3.
It's also important to note that CAH currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.49. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Medical - Dental Supplies industry stood at 1.89 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.