DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts
DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $151.53, moving -0.84% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.55%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.06%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.24%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.21, marking a 18.18% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.25 billion, up 3.47% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. DaVita HealthCare is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.
In the context of valuation, DaVita HealthCare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.6. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.29.
It's also important to note that DVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.74. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, positioning it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.