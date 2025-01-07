Back to top

Company News for Jan 7, 2025

  • The Walt Disney Co.’s ((DIS - Free Report) ) shares fell 0.1% after the company entered a deal to combine online TV businesses of fuboTV Inc. ((FUBO - Free Report) ). 
  • Shares of Commercial Metals Co. ((CMC - Free Report) ) advanced 3.1% after reporting first quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $1,909.60 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1,894.33 million. 
  • Paycor HCM Inc.’s ((PYCR - Free Report) ) shares soared 23.3% following news that the company is in final stage of negotiations to be acquired by its larger rival Paychex Inc. ((PAYX - Free Report) ). 
  • Shares of Tesla Inc. ((TSLA - Free Report) ) rose 0.2% after the company announced that its EV sales in China jump 8.8% to a record high of more than 657,000 cars in 2024.

