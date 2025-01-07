Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 7th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

89bio, Inc. (ETNB - Free Report) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 38.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS - Free Report) is a broadband communications and video services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 250% downward over the last 60 days.

Ashland Inc. (ASH - Free Report) is a additives and specialty ingredients provider.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 60 days.

medical