Equinor's Troll Field Powers Europe With Record Gas Output in 2024

Equinor ASA’s ( EQNR Quick Quote EQNR - Free Report) Troll field in the North Sea has achieved a milestone, delivering a record-breaking 42.5 billion standard cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas in 2024. This represents an almost 10% rise from its prior peak of 38.8 bcm in 2022, further cementing its position as a key pillar of Europe's energy infrastructure.
Kjetil Hove, Equinor's executive vice president for Exploration & Production Norway, emphasized the importance of this milestone, noting that the Troll field continues to play a vital role in Europe's energy security. He attributed the achievement to decades of dedicated efforts toward efficient and sustainable resource recovery.
The record production stems from a combination of high operational regularity, absence of major turnarounds and infrastructure upgrades. Notable developments include riser replacements on Troll B and a major subsea expansion in 2021, which unlocked the gas cap in the western reservoir.
Since its inception in 1996, the Troll A platform has been the primary contributor to natural gas production on the Norwegian Continental Shelf. This legacy has been bolstered by contributions from the Troll B and C platforms, which transport gas through Troll A to the Kollsnes processing plant.
Equinor has emphasized environmental responsibility alongside production efficiency. Troll A and Kollsnes have been electrified since the beginning of operations, and 2024 saw partial electrification of the Troll B and C platforms. These initiatives resulted in an estimated 90,000-ton (15%) reduction in CO2 emissions for the year.
Additionally, the Kollsnes gas processing plant underwent upgrades in collaboration with Gassco, boosting its capacity from 144.5 million to 156 million standard cubic meters per day. These enhancements have played a pivotal role in setting this year's record production.
The Troll field's consistent output ensures stability for millions of European households and industries. Helge Haugane, Equinor's senior vice president for Gas and Power Trading, emphasized that enhancing gas recovery and expanding export capacity strengthens energy security while providing long-term reliability for European customers.
With contributions from licensees Petoro, Norske Shell, TotalEnergies and ConocoPhillips, the Troll field remains a critical asset in meeting Europe's energy needs while advancing sustainability goals.
