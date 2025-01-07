CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s ( CF Quick Quote CF - Free Report) shares have popped 29.4% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 1.5% rise over the same time frame. CF has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.3% rise over the same period. Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this fertilizer maker. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research CF Stock Gains on Healthy Nitrogen Demand, Lower Gas Costs
Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are Carpenter Technology Corporation ( CRS Quick Quote CRS - Free Report) , ICL Group Ltd ( ICL Quick Quote ICL - Free Report) and AdvanSix Inc. ( ASIX Quick Quote ASIX - Free Report) . While both CRS and ICL sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), ASIX carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
CF Industries' Stock Rallies 29% in 6 Months: Here's Why
CF Industries Holdings, Inc.’s (CF - Free Report) shares have popped 29.4% over the past six months. The company has also outperformed the Zacks Fertilizers industry’s 1.5% rise over the same time frame. CF has also topped the S&P 500’s roughly 7.3% rise over the same period.
Let’s take a look into the factors that are driving this fertilizer maker.
CF Stock Gains on Healthy Nitrogen Demand, Lower Gas Costs
CF Industries benefits from the rising global demand for nitrogen fertilizers, which is driven by significant agricultural demand. Industrial demand for nitrogen has also recovered from the pandemic-related disruptions. Global demand is expected to remain strong in the near future due to recovering industrial demand and farmer economics. High levels of corn planted acres and low nitrogen channel inventories are expected to drive demand for nitrogen in North America. Demand for urea is also likely to remain strong in Brazil on higher corn acres. Demand in India is expected to be driven by favorable weather conditions for crop production.
Strong global nitrogen demand and reduced supply availability supported global nitrogen prices in the third quarter of 2024. CF, on its third-quarter call, said that it anticipates the global supply-demand balance to remain constructive, as inventories are believed to be below average globally while energy spreads remain significant between North America and high-cost production in Europe.
The company also stands to benefit from lower natural gas prices. It saw a decline in natural gas costs in the third quarter. The average cost of natural gas fell to $2.10 per MMBtu in the quarter from $2.54 per MMBtu in the year-ago quarter. The benefits of reduced gas costs are expected to continue in the fourth quarter.
Higher nitrogen prices are also expected to support the company’s top line. Per CF Industries, nitrogen prices globally were aided in the third quarter by strong global nitrogen demand and reduced supply availability due to natural gas shortages in Trinidad and Egypt, the absence of China from the urea export market and planned maintenance activities in the Middle East. CF gained from higher year over year average selling prices in the third quarter due to increased average selling prices for ammonia from lower global supply availability.
CF’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
CF currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
