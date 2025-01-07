BILL Holdings’ ( BILL Quick Quote BILL - Free Report) shares have surged 62.4% in the past three months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.7% return and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 7.2%. BILL shares have outperformed its competitors in small and medium business (SMB) financial management, including SAP ( SAP Quick Quote SAP - Free Report) , PayPal Holdings ( PYPL Quick Quote PYPL - Free Report) and Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) , over the same time frame. Shares of PayPal Holdings, SAP and Intuit have delivered returns of 10.3%, 9% and 1.9%, respectively. The rise in the share price is driven by BILL's consistently strong performance over the past few quarters, showcasing the resilience of its business model and the effectiveness of its strategies in driving growth and profitability.
Here is Why BILL is a Must-Buy Stock for Growth-Focused Investors
BILL Holdings’ (BILL - Free Report) shares have surged 62.4% in the past three months, outperforming the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector’s 6.7% return and the Zacks Internet - Software industry’s rise of 7.2%.
BILL shares have outperformed its competitors in small and medium business (SMB) financial management, including SAP (SAP - Free Report) , PayPal Holdings (PYPL - Free Report) and Intuit (INTU - Free Report) , over the same time frame.
Shares of PayPal Holdings, SAP and Intuit have delivered returns of 10.3%, 9% and 1.9%, respectively.
The rise in the share price is driven by BILL's consistently strong performance over the past few quarters, showcasing the resilience of its business model and the effectiveness of its strategies in driving growth and profitability.
BILL has surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, with an average earnings surprise of 407.29%.
Other key factors driving acceleration include an expanding SMB clientele, growing subscription and transaction fees, and the integrated financial operations platform.
An expanding SMB clientele, growing subscription and transaction fees, and the integrated financial operations platform are key factors driving acceleration.
BILL Expands Reach With Platform & Client Growth
BILL Holdings' integrated platform showcases strong growth, driven by its AP/AR, and Spend and Expense solutions, highlighting effective expansion and growing customer adoption. BILL introduced the latest features in its platform, including enhanced automation tools and improved user interfaces, aimed at streamlining financial operations for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs).
BILL has successfully supported more than 476,200 businesses as of the end of the first quarter of 2025, demonstrating its expanding presence in the SMB market and commitment to enhancing financial operations for its clients.
BILL Holdings emphasized its collaborations with some of the most trusted financial institutions that serve small and medium-sized businesses. By partnering with major players like Wells Fargo, American Express and PNC Financial Services, BILL enhanced its platform’s value for SMBs.
In the past year, more than 1,000 accounting firms have joined the BILL platform, reaching more than 8,500 across the United States. These firms collectively support tens of thousands of SMBs.
The company added 4,800 net new AP/AR customers in the quarter of 2025, bringing the total to more than 156,000. This growth highlights strong demand for the solution and increased market adoption.
BILL Gives Positive Q2 View
For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, BILL Holdings expects revenues between $355.5 million and $360.5, indicating year-over-year growth of 12-13%. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between 44 cents and 48 cents per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $359.13 million, indicating a year-over-year rise of 12.8%.
The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 4 cents per share, up by a penny over the past 30 days, representing a year-over-year decline of 64.4%.
For fiscal 2025, BILL expects revenues between $1.44 billion and $1.46 billion, implying 12-13% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP earnings are expected between $1.65 and $1.83 per share.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.46 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 12.98%. The consensus mark for 2025 earnings is pegged at 7 cents per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 70.22%.
Zacks Rank
BILL Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Growth Score of B, a favorable combination that offers strong investment opportunities, per the Zacks proprietary methodology.
