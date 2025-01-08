We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
Sea Limited Sponsored ADR (SE - Free Report) closed at $106.42 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.88% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.42%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.89%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 4.98% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 1.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Sea Limited Sponsored ADR in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.78, showcasing a 7900% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $4.65 billion, indicating a 30.4% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Sea Limited Sponsored ADR. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
Investors should also note Sea Limited Sponsored ADR's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 26.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.65, so one might conclude that Sea Limited Sponsored ADR is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
