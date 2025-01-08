Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Jan 8, 2025

  • RPM International Inc.’s ((RPM - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.1% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.39, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.35.
  • Shares of Lindsay Corp. ((LNN - Free Report) ) gained 1.8% after reporting first-quarter fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings per share of $1.57, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34.
  • Tesla Inc.’s ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 4.1% after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration opened a probe into 2.6 million remotely-controlled EVs over reports of crashes.  
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. ((MRNA - Free Report) ) soared 11.7% following growing interest about biotech firm’s experimental H5N1 vaccine, after reports of United States’s first bird-flu fatality. 

