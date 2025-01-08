We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
3 American Funds Mutual Funds for Reliable Returns
American Funds, which is part of Capital Group, has been delivering actively managed mutual funds since 1931. The company had a total asset management of $2.7 trillion as of June 30, 2024, and provides a variety of investment products such as, more than 40 mutual funds, separately managed accounts, private equity and institutional advisory services. American Funds has its operations in 15 countries and has more than 8,800 employees. All these qualities make American Funds a strong choice for investment.
We have chosen three American Funds mutual funds — American Funds Income Fund of Amer (AMECX - Free Report) , American Funds Invmt Co of Amer (AIVSX - Free Report) and American Funds American Balanced (ABALX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
American Funds Income Fund of Amer fund invests most of its assets in income-producing securities. AMECX advisors also invest in common stocks and foreign equities.
Andrew B. Suzman has been the lead manager of AMECX since Oct. 1, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Philip Morris International Inc. (2.6%), JPMorgan Chase & Co. (2.3%) and Broadcom Inc. (2%) as of July 31, 2024.
AMECX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.4% and 7.6%, respectively. AMECX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.58%.
American Funds Invmt Co of Amer fund invests in common stocks that are paying dividends. AIVSX advisors also invest in mid and large-cap companies.
James B. Lovelace has been the lead manager of AIVSX since March 1, 1992. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Microsoft Corp. (7.1%), Meta Platforms, Inc. (4.6%) and Broadcom Inc. (4.6%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
AIVSX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 15.3%, respectively. AIVSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.56%.
American Funds American Balanced fund invests in common stock and investment-grade bonds. ABALX advisors also invest in securities backed by the U.S. government, including those issued by federal agencies and instrumentalities.
Hilda L. Applbaum has been the lead manager of ABALX since Jan. 1, 1999. Most of the fund’s holdings were in Broadcom Inc. (4.7%), Microsoft Corp. (4.2%) and Capital Group Central Corp. (2.8%) as of June 30, 2024.
ABALX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively. ABALX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 and an annual expense ratio of 0.56%.
