QGEN Stock Might Rise Following Partnership With Genomics England

QIAGEN N.V. recently partnered with Genomics England to support the delivery of the Generation Study. QIAGEN's Clinical Knowledge Base will power a first-of-its-kind whole-genome sequencing study for 100,000 newborns to screen over 200 selected conditions, enabling earlier diagnosis and treatment of rare conditions.
The latest partnership aims to broaden the utilization of QIAGEN’s Genomics portfolio.
Likely Trend of QGEN Stock Following the News
Following the announcement, shares of the company remained unchanged at $44.94 in aftermarket trading yesterday.
Over the past few quarters, QIAGEN’s Genomics portfolio has witnessed robust revenue growth. Recently, the company has been involved in several value-added collaborations to bolster its presence in the Genomics space. In 2024, QIAGEN partnered with Element Biosciences to offer NGS workflow on the latter’s AVITI System. Accordingly, we expect the latest partnership with Genomics England to bolster investor confidence and create an upward momentum in QGEN's share price in the upcoming days.
QIAGEN currently has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion. The company delivered an average earnings surprise of 3.52% for the trailing four quarters.
Details on QIAGEN’s Partnership With Genomics England
The QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base offers comprehensive genomic content built on expert manual curation. Newborn sequencing benefits greatly from pre-curated knowledge, which is readily comparable to each newborn’s DNA.
Variant interpretation is important for the Generation Study. QIAGEN curators provided comprehensive evidence for every variant seen across the 200 conditions included in the study to support Genomics England’s ability to safely return results to participants.
About the Generation Study
Launched in 2024, the Generation Study will sequence and analyze the genomes of 100,000 newborns for a set of actionable genetic conditions that may affect their health in their early years. The study identifies conditions such as Metachromatic leukodystrophy (MLD) in babies. Further, it benefits hundreds of babies from earlier diagnosis and treatment that could help slow the progression of rare conditions and even extend their lives.
About QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base
The QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base contains biological content from more than 40 databases, curated for clinical relevance. It has been used by researchers, clinicians, and pharmaceutical companies for more than 25 years and has been cited in more than 35,000 scientific publications.
A key differentiator of the QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base is its combination of the unmatched accuracy and consistency of QIAGEN’s proprietary expert curation with the superior efficiency of machine extraction to efficiently identify, extract and align evidence. To date, the QIAGEN Clinical Knowledge Base has been used to analyze and interpret more than 4 million NGS patient test cases globally.
report by Grand View Research, the global whole genome sequencing market size is expected to witness a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.17% from 2025 to 2030. The market is experiencing significant growth, driven by a confluence of technological advancements, decreasing costs and a growing demand for personalized medicine.
Last month, QIAGEN launched Ingenuity Pathway Analysis (“IPA”) Interpret, a new feature designed to simplify and accelerate the interpretation of complex biological data. Leveraging AI technology, IPA Interpret helps researchers understand which genes are involved in a disease, a biological process or a response to a drug or environmental condition. IPA Interpret is an integrated component of QIAGEN IPA.
The same month, QIAGEN reached a milestone with more than 1000 EZ2 Connect automated sample preparation instrument placements.
QGEN’s Price Performance
In the past six-month, QGEN's shares have risen 12.2% compared with the industry's 7.4% growth.
industry’s 7.4% growth. QGEN’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Veracyte, ResMed and Omnicell.
VCYT’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 520.58%. Veracyte’s shares have risen 49.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.5% growth.
ResMed, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, has an estimated growth rate of 21.1% for 2025.
RMD’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.41%. Its shares have risen 34.1% compared with the industry’s 7.7% growth in the past year.
Omnicell, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, has an estimated earnings growth rate of 72.7% for fourth-quarter 2024. Its earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 121.74%.
OMCL’s shares have risen 26.4% against the industry’s 15.7% decline in the past year.
