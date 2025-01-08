We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Grab These 3 Nuveen Mutual Funds for Excellent Returns
With $1.3 trillion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024, Nuveen, LLC is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America. It manages a wide range of mutual funds, including both equity and fixed-income funds, and domestic and foreign funds. The company was founded in 1898 by John Nuveen.
Nuveen manages assets across a wide range of asset classes and products. Also, it offers financial services to its clients using a multi-boutique structure. The company provides these services through its independent team, comprising Nuveen Asset Management, Winslow Capital and Symphony.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked mid-cap blend mutual funds, namely Nuveen Large Cap Value (TRLWX - Free Report) , Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity (TCSEX - Free Report) , Nuveen Core Equity Premier (TRPGX - Free Report) . Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Nuveen Large Cap Value invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities of large-cap domestic and foreign companies as defined by the Russell 1000 Value Index. TRLWX advisors generally invest in companies that appear undervalued based on evaluation of their potential worth.
Nuveen Large Cap Value has three-year annualized returns of 12%. As of July 2024, TRLWX held 84 issues, with 3.7% of its assets invested in JPMorgan Chase.
Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity invests most of its assets along with borrowings, if any, in equities of small-cap companies. TCSEX advisors define small-cap as securities that, at the time of purchase, fall within the capitalization range of companies included in the Russell 2000 Index.
Nuveen Quant Small Cap Equity has three-year annualized returns of 9.2%. TCSEX has an expense ratio of 0.71%.
Nuveen Core Equity Premier invests the majority of its net assets in equity securities that it believes have the potential for capital appreciation, dividend generation, or both. TRPGX advisors primarily invest in large-cap companies.
Nuveen Core Equity Premier has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. Valerie Grant has been one of the fund managers of TRPGX since November 2022.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all mid-cap blend mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Nuveen mutual funds.
