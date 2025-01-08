Bragg Gaming Expands Into Brazil's Online Casino Market

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. ( BRAG Quick Quote BRAG - Free Report) has forayed into the Brazilian online casino market following the introduction of the market’s online casino operations regulations on Jan. 1, 2025. Per the H2 Gambling Capital, the online casino market in Brazil is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025 and $3.7 billion by 2029. This projected growth trend is expected to benefit the company in the upcoming years, with revenues from the market representing up to 10% of its 2025 total revenues. Furthermore, BRAG believes that as a specialist iGaming market supplier with diversified content offerings, it is well-positioned to reach more than half of licensed operators in Brazil by the end of second-quarter 2025. BRAG stock lost 2.5% during Tuesday’s trading hours. What is Bragg Gaming Offering the Brazilian Market?
The company is currently going live with approximately one-third of licensed iCasino operators in the Brazilian market, including Superbet, KTO, Betano, Novibet, Sportingbet and Betboo.
Bragg Gaming's content strategy for the new market includes online casino content aggregation through its Bragg HUB delivery platform. Through a comprehensive iGaming content service, the company currently offers more than 10,000 online casino game titles enhanced by the Fuze player engagement platform. The Fuze platform features acquisition, cross-selling, conversion and retention tools, including bonuses, free rounds, jackpots and an AI-powered game recommendation engine. Given the market spread, Bragg Gaming's current offerings include a few key content titles like Egyptian Magic by Atomic Slot Lab and Crazy Diamonds by Indigo Magic. Furthermore, it has launched exclusive online casino games from its precisely curated “Powered by Bragg” partners including Bluberi, Sega Sammy Creation and King Show Games. Going forward, the company intends to develop strategic relationships with local studio partners, which will further enhance its ability to deliver content customized for Brazilian players. Global Online Gaming Trends Aid BRAG’s Growth
Bragg Gaming is diligently focusing on transforming itself into a content-focused iGaming solutions provider across expanding North American and European markets. This strategic move is backed by expanding and diversifying its content portfolio through organic and inorganic initiatives, entering into accretive partnerships and focusing on increasing its footprint.
The demand uptrend for its proprietary content studios, including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic in the United States, has been accelerating its top-line growth. Furthermore, the expansion of its existing agreement with Caesars Entertainment increased penetration into markets like Pennsylvania, Ontario and Canada. The company’s plans to be onboard in emerging and regulating markets like Brazil, Peru, Canada, Finland, France and Germany indicate a growing demand for online gaming. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this content and technology solutions provider to the iGaming industry have gained 8.9% in the past month against the Zacks
Gaming industry’s 5.9% decline. Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally. BRAG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Bragg Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. ( NCLH Quick Quote NCLH - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has gained 46.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.4% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited ( ATAT Quick Quote ATAT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ATAT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. The stock has gained 48.3% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 28.1% and 24.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. ( UTI Quick Quote UTI - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. UTI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 54.6%, on average. The stock has surged 104.1% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTI’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 10.1% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Image: Bigstock
Bragg Gaming Expands Into Brazil's Online Casino Market
Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (BRAG - Free Report) has forayed into the Brazilian online casino market following the introduction of the market’s online casino operations regulations on Jan. 1, 2025.
Per the H2 Gambling Capital, the online casino market in Brazil is expected to reach $1.4 billion by 2025 and $3.7 billion by 2029. This projected growth trend is expected to benefit the company in the upcoming years, with revenues from the market representing up to 10% of its 2025 total revenues.
Furthermore, BRAG believes that as a specialist iGaming market supplier with diversified content offerings, it is well-positioned to reach more than half of licensed operators in Brazil by the end of second-quarter 2025.
BRAG stock lost 2.5% during Tuesday’s trading hours.
What is Bragg Gaming Offering the Brazilian Market?
The company is currently going live with approximately one-third of licensed iCasino operators in the Brazilian market, including Superbet, KTO, Betano, Novibet, Sportingbet and Betboo.
Bragg Gaming's content strategy for the new market includes online casino content aggregation through its Bragg HUB delivery platform. Through a comprehensive iGaming content service, the company currently offers more than 10,000 online casino game titles enhanced by the Fuze player engagement platform. The Fuze platform features acquisition, cross-selling, conversion and retention tools, including bonuses, free rounds, jackpots and an AI-powered game recommendation engine.
Given the market spread, Bragg Gaming's current offerings include a few key content titles like Egyptian Magic by Atomic Slot Lab and Crazy Diamonds by Indigo Magic. Furthermore, it has launched exclusive online casino games from its precisely curated “Powered by Bragg” partners including Bluberi, Sega Sammy Creation and King Show Games.
Going forward, the company intends to develop strategic relationships with local studio partners, which will further enhance its ability to deliver content customized for Brazilian players.
Global Online Gaming Trends Aid BRAG’s Growth
Bragg Gaming is diligently focusing on transforming itself into a content-focused iGaming solutions provider across expanding North American and European markets. This strategic move is backed by expanding and diversifying its content portfolio through organic and inorganic initiatives, entering into accretive partnerships and focusing on increasing its footprint.
The demand uptrend for its proprietary content studios, including Wild Streak Gaming, Atomic Slot Lab and Indigo Magic in the United States, has been accelerating its top-line growth. Furthermore, the expansion of its existing agreement with Caesars Entertainment increased penetration into markets like Pennsylvania, Ontario and Canada. The company’s plans to be onboard in emerging and regulating markets like Brazil, Peru, Canada, Finland, France and Germany indicate a growing demand for online gaming.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Shares of this content and technology solutions provider to the iGaming industry have gained 8.9% in the past month against the Zacks Gaming industry’s 5.9% decline. Given the robust progress in new and existing markets regarding online gaming, Bragg Gaming remains bullish on the opportunities ahead as the trend of iGaming regulation continues globally.
BRAG’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Bragg Gaming currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Here are some better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Discretionary sector.
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
NCLH has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.2%, on average. The stock has gained 46.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NCLH’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates growth of 8.4% and 25%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. ATAT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5.4%, on average. The stock has gained 48.3% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATAT’s 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 28.1% and 24.6%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.
Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (UTI - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. UTI has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 54.6%, on average. The stock has surged 104.1% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UTI’s fiscal 2025 sales and EPS indicates an increase of 10.1% and 28%, respectively, from the year-ago levels.