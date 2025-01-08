We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Proto Labs Expands Capabilities With Full-Service Production
Proto Labs, Inc. (PRLB - Free Report) has expanded its capabilities by introducing full-service production to be able to serve companies at every stage in their product life cycles. The evolution has enabled the provision of service from early prototyping and pre-production to large-scale manufacturing and end-of-life product support, while ensuring improved pricing options, enhanced quality control and maintenance of Proto Labs’ established low-volume, quick-turn prototyping capabilities.
Along with bringing a strengthened prototyping-to-production experience, PRLB is focusing on speed and automation to serve customers in a more comprehensive manner. This expansion has also led to the evolution of the entire customer experience by providing instant online access to quotes and direct access to a team of production experts. Operations specialists will be assisting with logistics fulfillment and applications engineers will be working with customers to optimize CAD models and reduce overall costs.
Up until now, the manufacturing business has not witnessed the union of speed and automation with quality control, cost effectiveness and sophisticated production. Proto Labs, being the fastest and most comprehensive digital manufacturing service in the world, has combined these benefits from prototype to production and all stages in between, according to the requests from its customers.
PRLB Stock’s Price Performance
PRLB stock has gained 4.6% in the past year compared with the 17.4% decline in the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
PRLB’s Zacks Rank and Key Picks
PRLB currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
