Viavi Powers NASA Europa Clipper Mission With Precision Optical Filter
Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV - Free Report) recently revealed its key contribution to NASA’s Europa Clipper mission. The company is providing a precision order sorting filter for the spacecraft’s Mapping Imaging Spectrometer for Europa (MISE).
Launched on Oct. 14, 2024, NASA's Europa Clipper mission is a space exploration project that will conduct detailed reconnaissance of Jupiter's moon Europa and investigate whether the icy moon could harbor conditions suitable for life. MISE is a crucial instrument on the Europa Clipper spacecraft that aims to explore the habitability of Europa’s subsurface ocean by mapping the distribution of various compounds, including organics, salts, acid hydrates and water ice phases.
Viavi’s precision order sorting filter plays a pivotal role in ensuring MISE's optimal performance. By integrating three key capabilities—photolithographically patterned bandpass filters, a linear variable filter (LVF) and optics assembled in a Butcher Block configuration—the filter allows the instrument to capture high-resolution spectral data in the infrared range, from 0.8 to 5 micrometers.
In partnership with NASA, VIAVI overcame several technical hurdles during the development of the filter. Key challenges included managing the precise wavelength progression, ensuring the co-planarity of the assembled optics, aligning the LVF center wavelengths and designing for the rigorous radiation environment of space. The Europa Clipper spacecraft is set to arrive in the orbit around Jupiter in 2030.
Does VIAV Stock Stand to Gain From the Collaboration?
This collaboration with NASA not only showcases VIAVI’s expertise in space-grade optical technology but also strengthens its position in the growing space technology market. Delivering cutting-edge solutions for such a high-profile mission will likely propel the stock with incremental revenue generation and induce similar deals in the future.
VIAV Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Viavi have gained 2.3% over the past year compared with the industry’s growth of 79%.
VIAV’s Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
Viavi currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader industry have been discussed below:
Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) presently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The company’s highly flexible global business model adapts to changing market dynamics, enabling it to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
The company’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%.
InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
IDCC pioneered advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company designs and develops various advanced technology solutions for digital cellular, wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.
Keysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS - Free Report) sports a Zacks Rank of 1 at present. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 5.10%. Keysight is expected to benefit from the growing proliferation of electronic content in vehicles, momentum in space and satellite applications and rising adoption of driver-assistance systems globally.