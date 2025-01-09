We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toast (TOST) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
In the latest market close, Toast (TOST - Free Report) reached $37.21, with a -0.59% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
Shares of the restaurant software provider have depreciated by 2.19% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.17% and outperforming the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Toast in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.06, showcasing a 185.71% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.31 billion, indicating a 26.45% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Toast. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Toast is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Toast has a Forward P/E ratio of 92.41 right now. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 29.33 of its industry.
Meanwhile, TOST's PEG ratio is currently 1.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Internet - Software stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, positioning it in the top 14% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.