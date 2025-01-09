We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tyson Foods (TSN) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $55.46 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.22% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
The meat producer's stock has dropped by 10.93% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.98% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Tyson Foods in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 3, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.78, marking a 13.04% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $13.48 billion, reflecting a 1.18% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.51 per share and a revenue of $54.37 billion, signifying shifts of +13.23% and +1.98%, respectively, from the last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. Tyson Foods presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
In terms of valuation, Tyson Foods is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This signifies no noticeable deviation in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.85 for its industry.
It is also worth noting that TSN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.84. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. TSN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.84 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 3, finds itself in the top 2% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
