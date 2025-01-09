We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wingstop (WING) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Wingstop (WING - Free Report) ending at $278.24, denoting a -1.41% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The restaurant chain's shares have seen a decrease of 13.9% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Wingstop in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Wingstop to post earnings of $0.86 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 34.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $164.76 million, up 29.67% from the prior-year quarter.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Wingstop. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.31% decrease. Wingstop is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at valuation, Wingstop is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 63.32. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.16.
It is also worth noting that WING currently has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Restaurants industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.02.
The Retail - Restaurants industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 156, placing it within the bottom 38% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.