Image: Bigstock

Here's Why Tutor Perini (TPC) Gained But Lagged the Market Today

Tutor Perini (TPC - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $24.50, indicating a +0.04% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Shares of the construction company have depreciated by 6.74% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Construction sector's loss of 11.66% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tutor Perini in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.30, up 132.97% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.09 billion, indicating a 6.83% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tutor Perini. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Tutor Perini is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Tutor Perini has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.24 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.34.

The Building Products - Heavy Construction industry is part of the Construction sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, positioning it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

