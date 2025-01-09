We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest trading session, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD - Free Report) closed at $15.38, marking a -1.09% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The company's stock has dropped by 7.44% in the past month, falling short of the Business Services sector's loss of 6.27% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.06, signifying a 25% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $282.69 million, reflecting a 17.94% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.1 billion. These totals would mark changes of +150% and +20.93%, respectively, from last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Lightspeed Commerce Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.
In terms of valuation, Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.88. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.73.
We can additionally observe that LSPD currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.7. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Technology Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.45 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 85, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LSPD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.