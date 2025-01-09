We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why BlackRock Finance (BLK) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
BlackRock Finance (BLK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $986.10, moving +0.54% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
The the stock of investment firm has fallen by 7.22% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.35% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.8%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of BlackRock Finance in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on January 15, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $11.43, reflecting a 18.32% increase from the same quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $5.58 billion, showing a 20.6% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for BlackRock Finance. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.33% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. BlackRock Finance currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, BlackRock Finance is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.63, which means BlackRock Finance is trading at a premium to the group.
It is also worth noting that BLK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Financial - Investment Management industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.16 as of yesterday's close.
The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.