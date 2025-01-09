See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
American Funds Fundamental Investors F(AFIFX - Free Report) has a 0.65% expense ratio and 0.24% management fee. AFIFX is part of the Large Cap Blend section, and these mutual funds most often invest in firms with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more. By investing in bigger companies, these funds offer more stability, and are often well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.6% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.
AB Discovery Growth Z(CHCZX - Free Report) : 0.66% expense ratio and 0.61% management fee. CHCZX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These mutual funds choose companies with a stock market valuation between $2 billion and $10 billion. With yearly returns of 10.52% over the last five years, CHCZX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Transamerica Large Value Opps I3(TLOTX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. TLOTX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. TLOTX has an expense ratio of 0.5%, management fee of 0.45%, and annual returns of 11.58% over the past five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.