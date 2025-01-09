NTGR Launches Advanced NETGEAR Armor Solution to Boost Cybersecurity

NETGEAR, Inc. ( NTGR Quick Quote NTGR - Free Report) introduced the next generation of NETGEAR Armor solution, powered by Bitdefender to further bolster cybersecurity for consumers. NETGEAR Armor is available on Orbi mesh systems and Nighthawk routers. This is capable of safeguarding IoT and mobile devices on both home networks and “on the go.”
In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, cybersecurity has become a top-notch priority for every household. With the increasing number of smart devices, IoT gadgets and mobile phones connected to home networks, safeguarding these devices to thwart cyber-attacks is crucial. NTGR highlighted that consumers are often managing their security with numerous and expensive subscriptions across separate platforms.
NETGEAR Armor comes in handy here. This is a subscription-based unified cybersecurity service, which is available on most NETGEAR Wi-Fi systems and routers. Armor leverages artificial intelligence technology to automatically scan connected devices (including IoT gadgets) for weaknesses and threats while executing extensive monitoring for potential security breaches and offering recommendations to boost security posture.
NTGR also underscored that consumers will get all the latest updates on vulnerability scans, thwarted attacks and suggested actions through the Orbi and Nighthawk app interfaces.
Key Features of NETGEAR Armor
NETGEAR Armor also safeguards your mobile devices like mobile phones, tablets and PCs. With the Armor mobile app, users can extend protection up to 50 of these devices across Android, Mac, Windows and iOS platforms.
It also includes a Virtual Private Network or VPN feature which enables the selection of custom location and blocks unwanted ads. It also blocks suspicious websites, scans SMS and Calendar for dubious links and can monitor up to 10 email accounts at the same time for any security lapses.
NETGEAR Armor now also includes an extended warranty and 24/7 priority tech support as part of the subscription at no extra cost. These two services were previously offered as separate subscriptions, thereby making it simpler for consumers to manage cybersecurity for their networks.
The extended warranty covers repairs, accidental damage and free express replacement service (restrictions apply). The priority tech support ensures that expert help is handy and available 24/7 through chat, email or call.
NTGR Introduces Armor Plus
For consumers who want more robust safety posture, NETGEAR is introducing Armor Plus. It is a premium tier, which includes Adblocking and Anti-tracking features and unlimited VPN up to 50 devices along with all the benefits of Armor.
Armor Plus yearly subscription costs $149.99, while Armor subscription cost remains at $99.99 a year.
NETGEAR is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance and premium networking technologies and Internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers.
The company is strongly placed to gain momentum in its NETGEAR for Business segment, driven by high demand for ProAV managed switch products. The Connected Home unit is also set for growth, fueled by a robust premium product portfolio and rising demand for new M7 Pro mobile hotspots and Nighthawk devices.
However, management expects gross margins and operating margins to remain affected by ongoing inventory reduction efforts and elevated transportation costs, including those related to the Red Sea shipping crisis. Also, NETGEAR expects increased promotional activity due to the holiday season in the fourth quarter, which could further eat away at margins.
NTGR’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
NTGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 90.9% in the past year against the
sub-industry’s decline of 17.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are
Intrusion Inc ( INTZ Quick Quote INTZ - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) and Five9, Inc. ( FIVN Quick Quote FIVN - Free Report) . IDCC and FIVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 85.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $15.19 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 163.7%. Its shares have surged 81.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.37, unchanged in the past seven days. Five9’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.46%.
Image: Bigstock
NTGR Launches Advanced NETGEAR Armor Solution to Boost Cybersecurity
NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR - Free Report) introduced the next generation of NETGEAR Armor solution, powered by Bitdefender to further bolster cybersecurity for consumers. NETGEAR Armor is available on Orbi mesh systems and Nighthawk routers. This is capable of safeguarding IoT and mobile devices on both home networks and “on the go.”
In a rapidly evolving threat landscape, cybersecurity has become a top-notch priority for every household. With the increasing number of smart devices, IoT gadgets and mobile phones connected to home networks, safeguarding these devices to thwart cyber-attacks is crucial. NTGR highlighted that consumers are often managing their security with numerous and expensive subscriptions across separate platforms.
NETGEAR Armor comes in handy here. This is a subscription-based unified cybersecurity service, which is available on most NETGEAR Wi-Fi systems and routers. Armor leverages artificial intelligence technology to automatically scan connected devices (including IoT gadgets) for weaknesses and threats while executing extensive monitoring for potential security breaches and offering recommendations to boost security posture.
NTGR also underscored that consumers will get all the latest updates on vulnerability scans, thwarted attacks and suggested actions through the Orbi and Nighthawk app interfaces.
NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus
NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote
Key Features of NETGEAR Armor
NETGEAR Armor also safeguards your mobile devices like mobile phones, tablets and PCs. With the Armor mobile app, users can extend protection up to 50 of these devices across Android, Mac, Windows and iOS platforms.
It also includes a Virtual Private Network or VPN feature which enables the selection of custom location and blocks unwanted ads. It also blocks suspicious websites, scans SMS and Calendar for dubious links and can monitor up to 10 email accounts at the same time for any security lapses.
NETGEAR Armor now also includes an extended warranty and 24/7 priority tech support as part of the subscription at no extra cost. These two services were previously offered as separate subscriptions, thereby making it simpler for consumers to manage cybersecurity for their networks.
The extended warranty covers repairs, accidental damage and free express replacement service (restrictions apply). The priority tech support ensures that expert help is handy and available 24/7 through chat, email or call.
NTGR Introduces Armor Plus
For consumers who want more robust safety posture, NETGEAR is introducing Armor Plus. It is a premium tier, which includes Adblocking and Anti-tracking features and unlimited VPN up to 50 devices along with all the benefits of Armor.
Armor Plus yearly subscription costs $149.99, while Armor subscription cost remains at $99.99 a year.
NETGEAR is a leading provider of advanced, high-performance and premium networking technologies and Internet-connected products for consumers, businesses and service providers.
The company is strongly placed to gain momentum in its NETGEAR for Business segment, driven by high demand for ProAV managed switch products. The Connected Home unit is also set for growth, fueled by a robust premium product portfolio and rising demand for new M7 Pro mobile hotspots and Nighthawk devices.
However, management expects gross margins and operating margins to remain affected by ongoing inventory reduction efforts and elevated transportation costs, including those related to the Red Sea shipping crisis. Also, NETGEAR expects increased promotional activity due to the holiday season in the fourth quarter, which could further eat away at margins.
NTGR’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
NTGR currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have soared 90.9% in the past year against the sub-industry’s decline of 17.1%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are Intrusion Inc (INTZ - Free Report) , InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) and Five9, Inc. (FIVN - Free Report) . IDCC and FIVN sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and INTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
INTZ’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 43.06%. In the last reported quarter, Intrusion delivered an earnings surprise of 16.67%. Its shares have surged 85.2% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IDCC’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $15.19 per share, unchanged in the past seven days. IDCC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 163.7%. Its shares have surged 81.9% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FIVN’s 2024 EPS is pegged at $2.37, unchanged in the past seven days. Five9’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 22.46%.