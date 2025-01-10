We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Meta Platforms (META) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $610.72, moving -1.16% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The social media company's shares have seen a decrease of 3.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Meta Platforms in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on January 29, 2025. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $6.76, reflecting a 26.83% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $46.98 billion, indicating a 17.13% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Meta Platforms. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.14% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Meta Platforms holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Looking at valuation, Meta Platforms is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.23. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 28.07.
We can also see that META currently has a PEG ratio of 1.21. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Software industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.1.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.