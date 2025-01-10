We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Royal Caribbean (RCL) Outpaced the Stock Market Today
The most recent trading session ended with Royal Caribbean (RCL - Free Report) standing at $227.22, reflecting a +0.84% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
The cruise operator's stock has dropped by 7.45% in the past month, falling short of the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Royal Caribbean will be of great interest to investors. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.49, signifying a 19.2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.77 billion, up 13.2% from the year-ago period.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Royal Caribbean. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Right now, Royal Caribbean possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In terms of valuation, Royal Caribbean is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.76. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 18.07 of its industry.
We can additionally observe that RCL currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Leisure and Recreation Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.81 as of yesterday's close.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, placing it within the top 13% of over 250 industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.