ARKO Corp. (ARKO) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
The most recent trading session ended with ARKO Corp. (ARKO - Free Report) standing at $6.46, reflecting a +1.73% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.06%.
The company's shares have seen a decrease of 11.63% over the last month, not keeping up with the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 5.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of ARKO Corp. in its upcoming release. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.15 billion, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for ARKO Corp. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. ARKO Corp. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
In the context of valuation, ARKO Corp. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 17. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 21.4.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, positioning it in the top 21% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.