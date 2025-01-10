We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
OneSpan (OSPN) Stock Moves 0.16%: What You Should Know
OneSpan (OSPN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $18.50, moving +0.16% from the previous trading session. This change traded in line with S&P 500. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.25%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.
The the stock of internet security company has fallen by 2.01% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and overreaching the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of OneSpan will be of great interest to investors. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.27, showcasing a 42.11% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for OneSpan. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. OneSpan is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, OneSpan is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 28.07, so one might conclude that OneSpan is trading at a discount comparatively.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, finds itself in the top 10% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.