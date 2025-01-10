We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Valero Energy (VLO) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
The latest trading session saw Valero Energy (VLO - Free Report) ending at $125.19, denoting a +0.97% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Coming into today, shares of the oil refiner had lost 6.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 11.11%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Valero Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 30, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.40, indicating an 88.73% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $30.44 billion, reflecting a 14.03% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Valero Energy. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.14% lower. Valero Energy currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Valero Energy is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.45. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.75.
We can additionally observe that VLO currently boasts a PEG ratio of 2.41. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.41.
The Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 191, finds itself in the bottom 24% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VLO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.