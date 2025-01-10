We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Crocs (CROX) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Crocs (CROX - Free Report) ending at $109.68, denoting a -1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.25%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.06%.
The footwear company's stock has dropped by 3.25% in the past month, exceeding the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.18% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Crocs in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $2.28, reflecting a 11.63% decrease from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $963.74 million, up 0.38% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Crocs. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.51% decrease. As of now, Crocs holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
With respect to valuation, Crocs is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.16.
Also, we should mention that CROX has a PEG ratio of 1.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Textile - Apparel industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.89 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 33, placing it within the top 14% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.