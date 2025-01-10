We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (DBD - Free Report) ending at $42.07, denoting a -0.75% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
The company's stock has dropped by 14.8% in the past month, falling short of the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.18, down 60.93% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $985 million, indicating a 5% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.83 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 28.07 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, positioning it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
