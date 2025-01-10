We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Whirlpool (WHR) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
The most recent trading session ended with Whirlpool (WHR - Free Report) standing at $113.46, reflecting a -0.11% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Shares of the maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances have depreciated by 8.77% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 6.18% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
The upcoming earnings release of Whirlpool will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on January 29, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $4.35, marking a 12.99% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $4.25 billion, showing a 16.49% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Whirlpool. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Whirlpool presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Whirlpool is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.76. This denotes no noticeable deviation relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 9.76.
The Household Appliances industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, placing it within the bottom 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.