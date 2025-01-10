We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Akamai Technologies (AKAM) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know
In the latest market close, Akamai Technologies (AKAM - Free Report) reached $93.36, with a +0.89% movement compared to the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.
Heading into today, shares of the cloud services provider had lost 6.66% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Akamai Technologies in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 20, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.52, indicating a 10.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.01 billion, indicating a 2% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Akamai Technologies. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.88% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Akamai Technologies is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Akamai Technologies is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.79. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.96.
It's also important to note that AKAM currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.26. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Internet - Services industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.57.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, positioning it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.