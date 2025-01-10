We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Dominion Energy (D) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Dominion Energy (D - Free Report) closed at $54.60 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.05% move from the prior day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.06%.
The energy company's shares have seen an increase of 0.61% over the last month, surpassing the Utilities sector's loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.7%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Dominion Energy in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.58, up 100% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.49 billion, indicating a 1.18% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Dominion Energy. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. At present, Dominion Energy boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Dominion Energy is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.14. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.14.
It is also worth noting that D currently has a PEG ratio of 1.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Utility - Electric Power stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.52 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.