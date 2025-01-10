Mattel, Inc. ( MAT Quick Quote MAT - Free Report) , in partnership with the manga and anime media brand TOKYOPOP, will develop original manga-style graphic novels based on its Hot Wheels and Barbie brands. With the primary target audience of children between the ages of 8 and 12, the upcoming content will feature fresh artwork and original stories. This strategic move aims to bring the company’s renowned brands to new audiences with an innovative twist. Notably, the very first Western-style manga graphic novel series inspired by Hot Wheels and the first title, including new stories featuring characters from Barbie, will make its printing debut in 2026. Per Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel, “We are thrilled to partner with TOKYOPOP and expand these iconic franchises through captivating stories, bringing new adventures to fans.” Mattel’s ongoing efforts to develop fan engagement through storytelling serve as the base of this new strategic collaboration. Barbie & Hot Wheels – Mattel’s Premier Brands
Mattel Partners With TOKYOPOP to Develop Manga-Style Graphic Novels
Mattel, Inc. (MAT - Free Report) , in partnership with the manga and anime media brand TOKYOPOP, will develop original manga-style graphic novels based on its Hot Wheels and Barbie brands.
With the primary target audience of children between the ages of 8 and 12, the upcoming content will feature fresh artwork and original stories. This strategic move aims to bring the company’s renowned brands to new audiences with an innovative twist. Notably, the very first Western-style manga graphic novel series inspired by Hot Wheels and the first title, including new stories featuring characters from Barbie, will make its printing debut in 2026.
Per Ryan Ferguson, Global Head of Publishing at Mattel, “We are thrilled to partner with TOKYOPOP and expand these iconic franchises through captivating stories, bringing new adventures to fans.”
Mattel’s ongoing efforts to develop fan engagement through storytelling serve as the base of this new strategic collaboration.
Barbie & Hot Wheels – Mattel’s Premier Brands
Mattel’s two most renowned brands are Hot Wheels and Barbie. Owing to its popularity among young boys and girls, the company’s premier brand — Hot Wheels — has been the category leader in multiple product segments for several years. Furthermore, the company’s efforts to launch diversified product offerings featuring its doll brand Barbie, ranging from original theatrical releases to mobile games, have enabled this brand to gain recognition globally.
During the third quarter of 2024, worldwide gross billings at the Hot Wheels brand rose 12% (on a reported basis) and 13% (at cc) year over year. The upside was backed by strong demand for die-cast vehicles, new product innovations and expanded appeal among adult collectors. A recent multi-year licensing partnership with Formula One is set to further strengthen Hot Wheels’ long-term growth potential. Notably, after witnessing the global success of the Barbie movie’s theatrical release, Mattel is optimistic about the launch of a new Barbie mobile game in partnership with Take-Two Interactive.
Shares of this global toy and family entertainment company have lost 4% in the past month compared with the Zacks Toys - Games - Hobbies industry’s 5% decline. Soft sales trends in North America, limited target audience range and macro woes are posing concerns to its prospects. However, new product innovations, increased retail support, enhanced marketing and promotions and fresh content creation are expected to boost Mattel’s performance in 2025 and beyond.
MAT’s Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
Mattel currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
