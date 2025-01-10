Back to top

Walgreens (WBA) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended November 2024, Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA - Free Report) reported revenue of $39.46 billion, up 7.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.51, compared to $0.66 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +6.41% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $37.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37, the EPS surprise was +37.84%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Walgreens performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $30.87 billion compared to the $29.18 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.6% year over year.
  • Revenues- U.S. Healthcare: $2.17 billion compared to the $2.04 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +12.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- International: $6.43 billion versus $5.91 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.2% change.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Retail Pharmacy: $441 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $291.48 million.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- International: $168 million versus $169.54 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- U.S. Healthcare: $25 million versus $6.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted operating income (loss)- Corporate and Other: -$41 million versus -$50 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of Walgreens have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

